22 die; roads washed away, crops destroyed

ISLAMABAD: As many as 22 people have so far lost their lives while water levels in rivers have risen and streams and nullahs have burst their banks as heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in different parts of the country.

In the latest incident, a four-year-old girl was killed while her three family members were buried underneath the rubble after the roof of their house collapsed due to persistent rain in Sadiqabad.

In People’s Colony-II in Faisalabad, a woman died while her husband was seriously wounded after the roof of their house came crashing down due to rain. In Pindi Gheb, Attock, four members of a family were killed while two others, including a child, were injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to incessant rain.

A woman died instantly while her five children were seriously wounded after the roof of their house caved in Baddani area near Kashmore in Sindh.

In Mehar, Sindh, a 16-year-old girl, identified as Naveeda Chandio, died after the roof of her home caved in due to several hours of downpour. In yet another incident of roof collapse this time reported from Jaccobabad, a woman and her son were killed when they got buried underneath the rubble, while a man died in Larkana.

Stormy rains have caused massive destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In Mohmand, water from the Shah Small Dam spilled over into adjoining areas. The situation is no different in Khyber and South Waziristan where routine life remains paralyzed. Rainwater entered the Tank Bazaar while vehicles got stuck in floodwater on the Pak-Afghan highway in Landikotal.

The situation is even worse in some places in Balochistan such as Zhob, Dera Bugti, Pishin, Ziarat, Chaman, Jafarabad and others where roads have been flooded while crops have been badly damaged.

Intermittent rain continuing in Dera Bugti and its suburbs for the last three days has badly affected routine life as different roads and localities are under several feet of water.

In Kohlu, traffic remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Sunday after the road connecting the city to Sibi was washed away by floodwater.

There are also reports of heavy rains from different areas of Sindh.

Low-lying areas in Shikarpur, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Larkana, Mohenjo Daro, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Qambar, Tangwani, Daharki, Jacobabad and Hyderabad were completely submerged under the water while the supply of electricity was suspended after several feeders tripped due to several hours of rain.

In Khairpur, rain continued for over 36 hours due to which the roof of Civil Hospital’s Emergency Ward started dripping.

In most parts of Karachi, however, it only drizzled, while light rain was reported several localities.

Downpours were also reported from Islamabad and several cities of Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, Sargodha, Jhang, Daska, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Shakargarh and Rawalpindi.

In Rawalpindi, the water level in Nullah Lai rose following the rain.