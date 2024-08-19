AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-19

Indian rupee holds above record low

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee lingered in a tight band before closing nearly flat on Friday as most of its Asian peers reversed early losses and mild dollar sales from foreign banks helped the currency hold above its all-time low.

The rupee closed at 83.94 against the US dollar, nearly unchanged from its close of 83.9475 in the previous session. The local unit was nearly flat week-on-week as well.

Benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, closed higher by about 1.6% each after firm US economic data allayed fears of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy and spurred a global stock rally.

Dollar sales from foreign banks, likely on behalf of custodial clients, helped support the rupee, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

“State-run banks’ offers (on USD/INR) start to appear every time it moves towards 83.97 so there is limited appetite to go long at these levels,” the trader added.

The Reserve Bank of India has routinely intervened via state-run banks to help the rupee hold above the 84-handle, a psychologically important support level for the currency, traders said.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee holds above record low

Rs45bn granted from Punjab budget to give relief: Marriyum

Power theft: PM asks provinces to support Discos

KP PA proceedings adjourned till 26th

Use of VPNs slowed down internet: govt

22 die; roads washed away, crops destroyed

SCA approaches PM against rising tractor prices

SC delists election tribunal case

Governor urges CM to offer Punjab-like power bill relief

President for enhancing national forest coverage

Trade with Russia: SBP asked to streamline transaction settlement

Read more stories