Health team reviews Mpox screening at BKIA

PESHAWAR: Health Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adeel Shah, accompanied by DG Health Dr. Muhammad Saleem, visited Bacha Khan International Airport and Police Services Hospital to review the arrangements for Mpox screening and isolation.

At the airport, Secretary Health Adeel Shah reviewed the screening arrangements and received a detailed briefing from Incharge Border Health Services, Mian Fayazuddin. He directed strict screening of travelers arriving from foreign countries. He also visited the isolation ward established for Mpox patients and directed the deployment of 7 doctors and 8 technicians to the airport to address staff shortages.

Later, Secretary Health Adeel Shah visited the dedicated isolation ward for suspected Mpox patients at Police Services Hospital. MS Police Hospital, Dr. Niaz, gave him a detailed briefing on the arrangements.

Secretary Health directed that all safety measures be strictly implemented and that suspected patients be provided with all necessary facilities. He added that isolation wards are being activated at the district level to control the spread of Mpox. He assured that every possible facility will be provided to the public in this regard.

