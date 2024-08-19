AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-19

Konnect by HBL crowns Valorant champions

Press Release Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

KARACHI: Konnect by HBL (Konnect), the Bank’s branchless banking platform, held its third AurKhelo tournament, featuring the game ‘Valorant’ in Karachi. The event provided a platform for gamers to showcase their skills and passion for the popular game. The electrifying game welcomed nearly 200 enthusiastic gamers.

Konnect is a pivotal player in the growth of Pakistan’s Esports ecosystem. By organizing the ‘Aur Khelo’ tournament series, the platform is tapping into the youth market’s immense potential and actively fostering a vibrant gaming community.

A thrilling battle concluded with the crowning of the top three competitors. The audience was captivated by their exceptional gaming abilities. The podium finishers are:

1st Place: Team Boosters (Ibrahim Sarfaraz, Roman Aqeel, Bilal Bashir, Huzaifa Ashraf, Usman Aziz, Syed Hasnain Ali) – Claiming the coveted champion trophy and a grand prize of Rs 350,000.

2nd Place: Team Snakes (Zain Muneer, Mustafa Kamal, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Sami Khero, Mohammad Usman, Shayan Shahab) – Taking home the runner-up prize of Rs 150,000.

Commenting on the initiative, Abrar A. Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, said, “Konnect congratulates all the gamers for their skills and sportsmanship. We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response to these gaming tournaments. By leading in this arena, Konnect is committed to shaping the future of Esports in the country and empowering the next generation of gamers.”

