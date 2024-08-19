AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-19

Death condoled

APP Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Ataullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rawalpindi Chaudhry Musrat Abbas who is the brother of Director General Information Department Regional Office Lahore Shafqat Abbas.

The minister, who was deeply saddened by the news, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace, and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Ataullah Tarar Chaudhry Musrat Abbas Shafqat Abbas

