Monsoon showers: parts of Karachi receive light to heavy rain

As monsoon continued to pour more rains across the country on Sunday, parts of the port city Karachi also received light to heavy showers with Surjani Town receiving more than 70 millimetres (mm) of rain.

As per the figures provided by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Surjani Town received 70.4mm rain (as of data collected at 5pm) on Sunday, followed by 26mm in Orangi Town.

Other areas of the city including Gulshan-e-Maymar, North Karachi, and PAF Masroor Base received light rain during the day.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Sindh issued a “high to very high level flash flooding” warning for Jacobabad, Kamber Shahdadkot, Jamshoro and Dadu districts during next 36 hours.

It also asked the relevant authorities/stakeholders to remain alert round the clock and to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its report on Sunday anticipated more rains, wind and thundershower with isolated heavy rains in Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan from August 18 and 19.

Torrential rains might generate flash flooding in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, it said.

The NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert emergency response teams and mobilised resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

It also advised tourists to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period.