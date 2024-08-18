AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s July aluminium imports rise 11.1% y/y

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2024 12:12pm

BEIJING: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products rose 11.1% in July from the same month last year to 260,000 metric tons, customs data showed on Sunday.

Imports for the first seven months of this year totalled 2.3 million tons, up 60.6% from the same period a year earlier, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

China July aluminium output rises to highest monthly total in over 20 years

The light metal is traditionally used in the construction, transportation and packaging sectors. Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 16.5% in July to 15 million tons.

For the first seven months, they were up 8.7% to 92.4 million tons.

aluminium China'

Comments

200 characters

China’s July aluminium imports rise 11.1% y/y

Antony Blinken to arrive in Israel as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire

Russia launches third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month, Ukraine says

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Thai king endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Read more stories