Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date for filing of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of July 2024, up to August 23, 2024.

The last date for filing of monthly sales tax return form was August 18, 2024 pertaining to the tax period of July 2024.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a directive to the Inland Revenue officials across the county.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to the field formations here on Saturday, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the FBR has directed that the due date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of July 2024, which is due on August 18, 2024, is extended to August 23, 2024, the FBR added.

