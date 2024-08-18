AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-18

CBOT soybeans, corn slip on bumper yield forecasts; wheat steadies

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybeans and corn futures eased on Friday, with both poised to set a weekly loss, as farmers kept clearing out their grain bins ahead of a US harvest that is forecast to see massive yields, traders said.

Wheat futures firmed as problems with the French and German wheat crop, plagued by excess harvest-time rain, supported prices. Most-active CBOT wheat ticked up 4-1/4 cents to $5.32-1/2 a bushel as of 1600 GMT, was corn was last down 2-1/4 cents at $3.94-3/4 a bushel.

Meanwhile, most-active soybean futures were down 7 cents at $9.61 a bushel - and dipped at one point to $9.55 a bushel, the lowest since September 2, 2020. US wheat futures have continued to face pressure from a strong Black Sea wheat crop.

However, the French soft wheat crop, which is expected to be the smallest since the 1980s, and a declining German crop have provided a floor under prices.

All three crops were trading close to their lowest since 2020 against a backdrop of large US supplies and stiff competition from Brazil and Russia to capture limited demand.

Farmers have been selling off huge volumes of old crop corn and soybeans to generate much-needed cash flow ahead of the fall, when property taxes, crop insurance and other bills come due, traders said. Meanwhile, funds continue to hold large short positions on US commodities, leaving the market open to short covering. “It’s a perfect storm for funds,” Darin Fessler, trader at Lakefront Futures and Options, said.

“They’re thinking about getting out of their massive shorts while producers are selling.” Renewed concern about China’s economy and weak Chinese demand for US soy also weighed over US soy futures, traders said.

“The Chinese economy isn’t exactly hunky dory,” Fessler said. “Demand hasn’t been great, and it’s putting further pressure on US prices even though US beans are cheap.” (Reporting by Heather Schlitz in Chicago.

Corn Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

CBOT soybeans, corn slip on bumper yield forecasts; wheat steadies

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

18,737 mpox cases detected in Africa since Jan

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Read more stories