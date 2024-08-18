AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Dry weather to hamper Argentina wheat crop in coming days

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

BUENOS AIRES: Dry weather will continue to weigh on Argentina’s wheat crop over the next few days, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, warning the crop in the country’s western farm regions had already been bit by recent cold, dry weather.

Argentina is a major world exporter of wheat, with the exchange estimating some 6.3 million hectares (15.6 million acres) planted for the 2024/25 season. Planting of the crop has been completed. While the eastern farming areas have received sufficient rain, farmers in the west are waiting for rains to come. It will likely not come in the next week, the exchange said.

“Most of the Argentine agricultural area... will see little to no rainfall, with pockets of moderate (amounts),” the exchange said in its weekly weather report.

In a separate report on Thursday, the exchange said that the lack of water supply was causing stress on the more-advanced wheat crop. On a national level, just over half of the crop is in “normal” condition, while another third is in “good-to-excellent” condition and the rest in “regular-to-poor” condition, the exchange said.

Rains are also needed to boost 2024/25 corn planting, which is set to start in September. On Wednesday, the exchange forecast the corn crop at 49 million tons, steady from the previous harvest.

