AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-18

Marwat says he’s burying the hatchet

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat announced burying the hatchet with the party leaders after holding a meeting with the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan on Saturday.

“I met Imran Khan today after a hiatus of three months,” said Marwat while speaking at a presser.

“I shook hands with him and the PTI founder hugged me. There was an exchange of complaints from both sides,” he added.

The PTI lawmaker in the National Assembly, who had been engaged in a tense verbal duel with fellow party leaders for a few months, said that he was putting aside his disagreement with the party following the orders and assurance of Khan.

Marwat, who had faced termination of his basic party membership over the violation of party discipline earlier this month, announced that only the PTI founder could sack him from the party. Marwat also apologised for his statements against the PTI leaders.

Elaborating on his future strategy, the PTI firebrand politician said that he was given responsibility to start preparation for August 22 ‘power show’.

He added that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan gave a clear message that differences within the party should not surface again and all of the leaders are now united.

Marwat has faced wrath from fellow leaders multiple times after delivering blunt and controversial remarks against them and on other issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

