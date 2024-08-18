AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-18

IMC National Flag Collection drive appreciated

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company’s (IMC) one-off social initiative, the National Flag Collection drive, now in its seventh year, has garnered quite a bit of attention over the years. A team of young volunteers from the company set off on a mission to salvage national flags strewn around Karachi on the morning following Independence Day celebrations.

The Independence Day and the days leading to it, generate quite frenzy, with every neighbourhood across the country splashed in green and white, a painter’s delight. However, overnight all this turns pitiful with flags which just a day earlier were fluttering high above ground, are sadly found tattered and littered all over, on the roads, even garbage heaps or strewn on the ground, waiting to be carelessly trampled under-foot, an insult to our national pride.

As part of Toyota’s 5S philosophy, every 15th August, IMC under its CSR banner, Concern Beyond Cars, engages its employees under its Employee Volunteering Programme, to help mitigate this desecration. Over 60 volunteers, clad in Toyota red t-shirts and white baseball caps sporting the crescent and star and equipped with PPEs, moved along six pre-determined separate routes across the city, collecting national flags and buntings littered around the city, later buried under the earth on Company’s premises. IMC’s Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali expressed, “This experience is a sure patriotism booster, not just for us at IMC but the public in general too, who see our volunteers in action on the roads, salvaging our symbol of pride.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Indus Motor Company National Flag Collection drive

Comments

200 characters

IMC National Flag Collection drive appreciated

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

18,737 mpox cases detected in Africa since Jan

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Read more stories