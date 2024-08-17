AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Around 125 firefighters tackle blaze at historic London art centre

AFP Published August 17, 2024 Updated August 17, 2024 09:05pm

LONDON: Around 125 firefighters tackled a large blaze at London’s historic Somerset House cultural centre on Saturday, with flames leaping out from underneath its roof.

“Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are now responding to the fire at Somerset House. Crews are continuing to work at bringing the fire in the building’s roof under control,” the London Fire Brigade posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The official X account of the Renaissance building, which opened in 1796, said that “owing to a fire in one small part of Somerset House, the site is currently closed.”

It added that “all staff and public are safe.”

The complex is home to the Courtauld Gallery, which houses priceless paintings, including Vincent van Gogh’s “Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear.”

Other footage taken from central London showed thick plumes of smoke rising above the building, which stretches for around 180 metres along the banks of the River Thames.

The courtyard of the grand building hosts music gigs in the summer and a popular ice rink in the winter, appearing in the 2003 film “Love Actually”.

It has also appeared in two James Bond films, the 2008 movie “The Duchess”, starring Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes, and Tim Burton’s 1999 horror movie “Sleepy Hollow”.

The fire service said two 32-metre ladders had been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations.

“The entire site at Somerset House is now closed to the public whilst we tackle the fire. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond,” it added.

Somerset House cultural centre

Comments

200 characters

Around 125 firefighters tackle blaze at historic London art centre

Hamas rejects ‘new’ Gaza truce conditions as Biden says deal closer than ever

‘Publicly or privately’: PD says ready to share IPP deals with NA panel

One case of Mpox detected in Pakistan: Dr Mukhtar

Zelensky says Ukraine ‘strengthening’ positions in Russia’s Kursk

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500, hits Rs260,200 in Pakistan

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,074

At least three injured in Quetta grenade attack

Met office predicts heavy rain, thunder in Karachi today

Indian doctors begin 24-hour strike to protest brutal rape of medic

Read more stories