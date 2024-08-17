AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

Taliban rule: IRR commended for extending humanitarian services to high-risk families

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2024 07:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Research & Reforms International (IRR), founded by former Interior Minister of Pakistan Senator A Rehman Malik, was commended for its humanitarian services to victims of terrorism, including the successful evacuation of 40 female athletes and their families from Afghanistan, who were at high risk under Taliban rule.

Marking three years since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, IRR, in collaboration with SADAAH and the Rehman Malik Foundation, hosted an event at Soho House London. The event highlighted the plight, oppression, and suffering of Afghan women and girls, condemning the ongoing gender apartheid and human rights violations.

The event also emphasized Pakistan’s ongoing efforts and sacrifices in combating terrorism and underscored the suffering of people in the tribal districts.

Speakers, including Baroness Hussein-Ece, Elham Ehsas, Mandy Sanghera, Tim Walker, Sarah Sands, and Anil Qasemi, highlighted the ongoing gender apartheid in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. They emphasized the global community’s moral responsibility to support Afghan women and girls, who continue to resist oppression despite severe risks. The call for international solidarity and action was echoed, stressing the need to remember the millions of Afghan girls deprived of education and the importance of supporting Afghan refugees as they rebuild their lives.

Speaking on behalf of IRR and the Rehman Malik Foundation, Ali Rehman Malik highlighted the devastating impact of terrorism, particularly from the Taliban, on the social and economic fabric of Pakistan and Afghanistan. He emphasized that Afghan women, especially young girls, are the most vulnerable under Taliban rule. Malik stressed the importance of international solidarity in addressing these atrocities and urged continued support for the Afghan population in their struggle for basic human rights and freedoms.

Expressing grave concerns over the new wave of terrorism in Pakistan, Ali Rehman Malik commended Pakistan’s resolve and continued efforts to eliminate terrorism. He noted that no country has suffered more than Pakistan in the war against terrorism, enduring massive economic and developmental losses and the sacrifice of over 76,000 civilians and troops.

Malik expressed pride in IRR International’s commitment to helping those in distress, particularly those affected by terrorism. He also reflected on his late father, former Interior Minister Senator A. Rehman Malik, who fought terrorism on the front lines and supported subjugated humanity, often referring to the Taliban as “Zaliman”—the cruel. Malik vowed to continue his father’s legacy of serving humanity through IRR International and the Rehman Malik Foundation.

Shabnam Nasimi, executive director of SADAA and Afghan women’s rights advocate, added: “Three years of darkness for the women and girls in Afghanistan. Imprisoned at home and deprived of their basic human rights to an education. We must not let this go on. Stand and speak up for them.”

The discussions concluded with a strong call for the international community to intensify efforts to combat human rights violations by terrorists. Participants were encouraged to advocate for policy changes, support humanitarian efforts, and raise awareness about gender apartheid in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

