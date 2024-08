KARACHI: The local gold prices on Friday regained a slight momentum to resettle at the previous historic highs with the global bullion value inching up, traded said. Prices of gold grew by Rs 300 and Rs 256 to reach again the previous all-time highs of Rs 257,700 per tola and Rs 220,934 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value went up by $ 7 to $ 2,461 per ounce with silver selling at $ 28.22 per ounce, traders said.

