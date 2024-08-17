AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-17

Dollar down against yen

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2024 07:27am

NEW YORK: The dollar fell against the yen on Friday, and was softer against other peer currencies after disappointing US housing numbers, as investors sifted through economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s appetite for interest-rate cuts.

US single-family homebuilding fell in July as higher mortgage rates and house prices kept prospective buyers on the sidelines, suggesting the market remained depressed at the start of the third quarter.

The dollar was 0.96% softer against the Japanese yen at 147.87, having touched a two-week high of 149.40 in the prior session. Still, the yen looked on course for its biggest weekly decline since June after US economic data eased fears of a recession and supported bets of gradual rate cuts.

“Today’s disappointing housing data put pressure back on the US dollar, as the DXY continues to hover around the 103 level,” said Uto Shinohara, managing director and senior investment strategist at Mesirow.

“The dollar movements continue to be data dependent, with likely more emphasis placed on jobs data and the health of the economy and less on inflation with headline CPI crossing below 3% on the latest reading. The market waits for further Fed messaging as Jackson Hole begins next week.”

Risk-sensitive currencies such as sterling were firm as the improved economic outlook spurred a rally in equities.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a one month-low last week while US retail sales increased by the most in 1-1/2 years in July, dashing expectations that the Fed could cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) next month.

Traders are convinced the Fed will cut rates on Sept. 18, but had debated the size of the reduction after surprisingly soft US payrolls data pushed the odds of a larger 50 basis-point cut to 71% in early August.

Odds for such a move have fallen back to 25.5%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, slipped 0.35% to 102.67.

Yen still weak, Pound a bright Spot with losses of about 1%, the yen was on track for its biggest weekly drop in almost two months.

The currency surged to as strong as 141.675 yen per dollar on Aug. 5 as the Bank of Japan’s surprise rate hike, combined with the flare-up in US recession worries, sparked an aggressive unwinding of yen-financed carry trades.

Some calm was restored after influential BOJ deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said the central bank would not hike rates when markets are volatile, and there are signs traders have been rebuilding short positions.

“That long and steep decline in dollar yen, and the weakening dollar euro is based on what the Fed is planning to do,” said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst, FXStreet.com. “The big trend moves have already taken place. Now we’re getting a bit of back and forth from the statistics.”

