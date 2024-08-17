AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

Five bullet-riddled bodies tied to electric pole found

AFP Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

QUETTA: The bullet-riddled bodies of five people were found hanging from an electric pole in Dalbandin, Balochistan on Friday, government officials said.

The bodies were discovered early morning near a college in Dalbandin city, close to the borders with Afghanistan and Iran in Balochistan, where Islamist and separatist militant groups have waged a long and bloody insurgency.

“Five bullet-ridden bodies were found hanging from an electric pylon,” Attiq Shahwani, a senior government official in the area, told AFP. “They have been shifted to a local hospital. Doctors have ascertained that the cause of death is multiple bullet wounds, mostly in the chest area.”

He said the men were likely killed on Thursday.

Balochistan electric pole Attiq Shahwani

