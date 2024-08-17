AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Opinion Print 2024-08-17

‘Arrest of Lt-Gen Faiz (retd): What’s next?’

Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor “Arrest of Lt-Gen Faiz (retd): What’s next?” by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. It is an admitted fact that the indulgence of Pakistan Army into business commerce, trade, banking, agriculture, construction, real estate and large scale manufacturing has contributed immensely in the progress and development of the country, besides absorbing retired armed forces personnel in gainful employment and in providing relief to the families of the martyrs.

However, some shortsighted critics argue that retired comrades and the families of the martyred receive generous pensions, significant official benefits, including financial compensation and education allowances. Therefore extensive involvement of the military in civilian commercial activities is without any justification.

They further argue that such indulgence distorts the market due to their access to resources and influence not available to private competitors. This, according to them, creates an uneven playing field and potential conflicts of interest and diverting focus of the army and resources from primary defense responsibilities.

They believe that due to these compelling reasons, the army leadership should consider alternative models to achieve the same goals more transparently and equitably like many other countries who achieve the same objectives through pension funds, insurance programs, and government-funded support systems without extensive business ventures.

They conclude that addressing these concerns would help ensure that the military’s focus remains on its primary role of national defense while maintaining public trust and economic fairness and minimise their indulgence in corruption of corrupt practices.

Analysts, whether in favor or against the army’s role in civilian businesses, universally praise the army leadership for initiating a comprehensive accountability process following the May 9 mayhem, where critical military installations were attacked by a violent mob.

They believe these accountability measures, started for whatever reason, should continue unabated until the army, considered the most disciplined, revered, and respected institution in the country, is completely purified of corrupt elements. The implications of this arrest are profound, signaling a move towards greater accountability and transparency within the military.

It sets a precedent that even high-ranking officers are not above the law and can be held accountable for their actions. This arrest could serve as a deterrent, indicating that corruption and misconduct will not be tolerated regardless of rank or position.

Additionally, this action may positively impact public perception of the military and reinforce high standards of integrity. The hope is that this arrest marks the start of a broader effort to address corruption at all levels within the military, with consistent and fair enforcement of accountability measures being crucial to maintaining momentum and achieving lasting change.

Qamar Bashir

Lt Gen Faiz (retd)

