Three Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces on Friday conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of “Khwarij”.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and khwarij, as a result of which, 3 x Khwarij of Fitna al Khawarij were “sent to hell”, while one Kharji got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of khawarij and terrorism from the country.

