Discovery of gas condensate in Kohat announced

ISLAMABAD: TAL joint venture comprising MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Co. B.V. (Operator), Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) has discovered gas condensate from Lockhart formation in the Razgir-1 Exploratory well, located in district Kohat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The well was spudded-in on 9th January 2024 and has been successfully drilled down to the depth of 3773.98m TVD.

Based on interpretation results of wireline logs data, Lockhart Formation (Exploratory Target) was tested successfully (post acid stimulation) at rate of around 17.9 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas and 153 Barrels per Day (BPD) of Condensate at choke size 40/64" at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2017 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).

This new discovery has de-risked further exploration play in TAL Block, leading to new upside opportunities.

The said discovery will also help and contribute towards improving energy security of the country from indigenous resources and add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of MOL, its Joint Venture Partners and the country.

