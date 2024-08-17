WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 16, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 15-Aug-24 14-Aug-24 13-Aug-24 12-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104371 0.104454 0.104487 0.104428
Euro 0.822597 0.82255 0.819168 0.818898
Japanese yen 0.0050724 0.0050764 0.0050883
U.K. pound 0.960319 0.958708 0.958069 0.956517
U.S. dollar 0.747068 0.746483 0.749399 0.749563
Algerian dinar 0.0055676 0.0055622 0.005575 0.0055748
Australian dollar 0.494559 0.495217 0.494154 0.493362
Botswana pula 0.0555819 0.0554637 0.0554555 0.0553927
Brazilian real 0.136713 0.136979 0.13658 0.13652
Brunei dollar 0.566948 0.566505 0.566097 0.565836
Canadian dollar 0.544441 0.54609 0.545613
Chilean peso 0.0008007 0.0008041 0.0008037
Czech koruna 0.0326444 0.032636 0.0325048 0.0325049
Danish krone 0.110232 0.109778 0.109731
Indian rupee 0.0088934 0.0089247 0.0089267
Israeli New Shekel 0.201095 0.200076 0.198823
Korean won 0.0005448 0.0005479 0.0005474
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44539 2.44348 2.45142 2.45196
Malaysian ringgit 0.168296 0.168468 0.168291 0.168593
Mauritian rupee 0.0160033 0.0160553 0.0161222
Mexican peso 0.0400545 0.0396058 0.0393619 0.0393844
New Zealand dollar 0.447718 0.450353 0.4517 0.450487
Norwegian krone 0.0700348 0.0699059 0.0694389 0.0695482
Omani rial 1.94296 1.94144 1.94902
Peruvian sol 0.199755 0.200053 0.200472
Philippine peso 0.0131159 0.0130652 0.0130724 0.0130796
Polish zloty 0.191588 0.190619 0.18982
Qatari riyal 0.205238 0.205078 0.205879 0.205924
Russian ruble 0.0084133 0.0082938 0.0080877 0.0083333
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199218 0.199062 0.19984 0.199883
Singapore dollar 0.566948 0.566505 0.566097 0.565836
South African rand 0.0414591 0.0412745 0.04119 0.0410818
Swedish krona 0.0714463 0.0716238 0.0711948 0.0712487
Swiss franc 0.862416 0.865287 0.864359 0.863253
Thai baht 0.0212919 0.0213537 0.0213146
Trinidadian dollar 0.11043 0.110823 0.110843
U.A.E. dirham 0.203263 0.204057 0.204102
Uruguayan peso 0.0185374 0.0185518 0.0186065
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments