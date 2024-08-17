WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 16, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Aug-24 14-Aug-24 13-Aug-24 12-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104371 0.104454 0.104487 0.104428 Euro 0.822597 0.82255 0.819168 0.818898 Japanese yen 0.0050724 0.0050764 0.0050883 U.K. pound 0.960319 0.958708 0.958069 0.956517 U.S. dollar 0.747068 0.746483 0.749399 0.749563 Algerian dinar 0.0055676 0.0055622 0.005575 0.0055748 Australian dollar 0.494559 0.495217 0.494154 0.493362 Botswana pula 0.0555819 0.0554637 0.0554555 0.0553927 Brazilian real 0.136713 0.136979 0.13658 0.13652 Brunei dollar 0.566948 0.566505 0.566097 0.565836 Canadian dollar 0.544441 0.54609 0.545613 Chilean peso 0.0008007 0.0008041 0.0008037 Czech koruna 0.0326444 0.032636 0.0325048 0.0325049 Danish krone 0.110232 0.109778 0.109731 Indian rupee 0.0088934 0.0089247 0.0089267 Israeli New Shekel 0.201095 0.200076 0.198823 Korean won 0.0005448 0.0005479 0.0005474 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44539 2.44348 2.45142 2.45196 Malaysian ringgit 0.168296 0.168468 0.168291 0.168593 Mauritian rupee 0.0160033 0.0160553 0.0161222 Mexican peso 0.0400545 0.0396058 0.0393619 0.0393844 New Zealand dollar 0.447718 0.450353 0.4517 0.450487 Norwegian krone 0.0700348 0.0699059 0.0694389 0.0695482 Omani rial 1.94296 1.94144 1.94902 Peruvian sol 0.199755 0.200053 0.200472 Philippine peso 0.0131159 0.0130652 0.0130724 0.0130796 Polish zloty 0.191588 0.190619 0.18982 Qatari riyal 0.205238 0.205078 0.205879 0.205924 Russian ruble 0.0084133 0.0082938 0.0080877 0.0083333 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199218 0.199062 0.19984 0.199883 Singapore dollar 0.566948 0.566505 0.566097 0.565836 South African rand 0.0414591 0.0412745 0.04119 0.0410818 Swedish krona 0.0714463 0.0716238 0.0711948 0.0712487 Swiss franc 0.862416 0.865287 0.864359 0.863253 Thai baht 0.0212919 0.0213537 0.0213146 Trinidadian dollar 0.11043 0.110823 0.110843 U.A.E. dirham 0.203263 0.204057 0.204102 Uruguayan peso 0.0185374 0.0185518 0.0186065 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

