Israel FM says expects allies to attack Iran if it strikes

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his French and British counterparts Friday that his country expects support “in attacking” Iran if it strikes Israel.

“If Iran attacks, we expect the coalition to join Israel not only in defence but also in attacking significant targets in Iran,” Katz said to France’s Stephane Sejourne and Britain’s David Lammy, according to a statement from his office.

Sejourne, who is on a joint visit to Israel with Lammy, said it would be “inappropriate” to discuss responding to any attack while diplomacy is in high gear to stop it happening.

“It would be inappropriate to speak of an Israeli response while we work towards a diplomatic solution… We are working to prevent Iranian retaliation,” he told reporters in Jerusalem.

Iran could make ‘significant’ attack on Israel this week: White House

Lammy and Sejourne are visiting while Israel, the United States and mediators Qatar and Egypt hold fresh talks in Doha aimed at brokering a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the return of hostages.

On Thursday, Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, killing a 23-year-old man and drawing widespread condemnation.

“Any action that could jeopardise the negotiation process towards a ceasefire deal is unacceptable”, Sejourne said.

Lammy called the violence “abhorrent” and condemned it “in the strongest of terms”.

