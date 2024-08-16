AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Bisconni CEO Hamid M. Ismail announces launch of Ismail Global

Press Release Published 16 Aug, 2024 04:31pm

Hamid M. Ismail, CEO of Bisconni & Executive Director of Ismail Industries, has announced the launch of Ismail Global, a venture aimed at transforming lives through innovative products and services in Pakistan and globally, according to a press release.

“Ismail Global is built on the values and mentorship passed down through generations. Our mission, driven by a culture of excellence and innovation, is to create meaningful solutions that improve lives globally,” Hamid Ismail was quoted as saying in a statement.

After fourteen years of steering Bisconni and Ismail Industries to new heights, Hamid Ismail is now channeling his expertise and vision into Ismail Global, the press release added.

“I will be guided by the values instilled in me by my family, especially the mentorship and support from Muhammad, Maqsood, and Miftah Ismail. My commitment is to build a business that goes beyond profit, focusing on creating solutions that truly matter - solutions that enrich the lives of those we serve and contribute to a better, brighter future.”

Hamid Ismail reflected on the significant achievements of the last 14 years as he steps away from day-to-day operations at Bisconni and Ismail Industries.

“Under his leadership, Bisconni and Ismail Industries saw unmatched financial results, high levels of employee engagement, and unparalleled customer loyalty,” the statement added.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the best professionals in the FMCG industry, overcoming challenges, and celebrating successes,” Hamid Ismail added.

“Most importantly, I am deeply grateful for the bonds we’ve formed - relationships that transcend work and have become friendships for life.”

