Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 16 Aug, 2024 02:04pm

After a dip in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with the gain in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs257,700 after it rose by Rs300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs220,936 after it registered an increase of Rs256, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price decreased by Rs300 per tola.

The international rate of gold inched upwards on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,461 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $7 during the day.

Silver prices also saw an upward trend, increasing by Rs50 to Rs2,900 per tola.

