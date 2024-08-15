AGL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2024 12:42pm

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with the decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs257,400 after it lost Rs300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs220,680 after it registered a decrease of Rs256, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price increased by Rs1,200 per tola.

The gold market was closed on Wednesday due to the Independence Day holiday.

The international rate of gold lowered on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,454 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it decreased $4 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.

