AGL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.15%)
AIRLINK 138.57 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.71%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DCL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.65%)
DFML 40.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
DGKC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.81%)
FCCL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.47%)
FFBL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.55%)
HUMNL 9.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
KOSM 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.76%)
MLCF 33.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.99%)
NBP 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.32%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.34%)
SEARL 56.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.72%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 8,257 Increased By 42 (0.51%)
BR30 25,890 Increased By 206.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 78,469 Increased By 362.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,087 Increased By 41.4 (0.17%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei jumps as US retail sales data soothes recession fears

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 10:08am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed nearly 3% on Friday and was set for its best week in more than four years, as strong US retail sales data soothed fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy and Japan’s top trading partner.

The Nikkei had risen 2.9% to 37,800.42 by the midday break, hitting its highest since Aug. 1, while the broader Topix was up 2.4% at 2,663.38.

For the week, the Nikkei has risen nearly 8%, on track for its biggest weekly gain since early April 2020, buoyed by easing concerns about the state of the US economy, a pause in the yen’s rapid appreciation and a pick-up in Japan’s economic growth.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher on Thursday after US retail sales increased 1% in July following a downwardly revised 0.2% drop in June.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index finished nearly 5% higher, providing fresh momentum to Japan’s big name chip-related shares.

Tokyo Electron gained 3.8% and Advantest added 5.4%.

Meanwhile, the yen weakened against the dollar overnight in a boost to Japan’s export-related shares like automaker Toyota Motor, which rose about 2%.

The Nikkei fell more than 12% on Aug. 5 in its biggest single-day decline since Black Monday amid a storm of concerns, including US recession fears sparked by a weak jobs report and a sharply stronger yen.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as solid economic growth

It has since clawed back those losses but remains well off an all-time peak of 42,426.77 touched in mid-July.

“The market is gradually recovering from last week’s shock but I don’t think we’ll see it completely shaken-off until the August nonfarm payrolls data,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

“That will tell us whether the sell-off was a knee-jerk reaction or a rational response to a meaningful growth shock.”

Among individual shares on Friday, Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing was up 4.9%. Electrical component maker Fujikura rallied 9.2% to become the biggest percentage gainer.

