Pakistan Print 2024-08-16

COAS hosts reception in honour of ex-servicemen

NNI Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has stressed the fundamental importance of unity and resilience in order to face challenges facing the country today.

Army Chief General Asim Munir said this at a grand reception he hosted in honour of Pakistan Army ex-servicemen on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to an ISPR statement released on Thursday, a large number of retired army officers and soldiers attended the ceremony.

Paying heartfelt tribute to the services of Army veterans, the Army Chief appreciated the dedication of veterans and their important role in shaping the nation’s history.

At the ceremony, the Army Chief emphasized the fundamental importance of unity and resilience in the face of challenges. He said retired soldiers continue to play an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

“Enemies are trying to weaken the relationship between the people of Pakistan and the Armed Forces through fake news and propaganda. The unwavering support of the nation, including ex-servicemen, will thwart all such futile efforts,” the Army Chief maintained.

Veteran Army officers and soldiers expressed their confidence in the leadership of the Pakistan Army and pledged their support in facing internal and external security challenges.

Such an event serves as a testament to the unbreakable bond between the Pakistan Army and its ex-servicemen, said the ISPR statement and added the leadership and veterans of the Pakistan Army are united in their commitment to the prosperity and security of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff also cautioned against the insidious threat of fake news and propaganda being perpetrated by inimical elements to weaken the bond between the people of Pakistan and the Armed Forces.

He reassured that the unwavering support of the nation, including the veterans will fail all such futile efforts.

The event served as a testament to the unbreakable bond between the Pakistan Army and its veterans, united in their commitment to the nation’s prosperity and security.

