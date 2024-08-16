Confronting the crisis: corruption, mismanagement, and the path forward

Corruption stems from the absence or inadequacy of constitutional rule and leads to a breakdown in governance, which is essential for economic survival, revival, and growth. Corruption erodes the very foundation of a nation’s basic human needs, leaving its citizens to live lives worse than animals—at least animals are cared for by their owners.

In contrast, the citizens, who should be the rightful owners of their country, are deprived of the essential resources necessary for a dignified existence.

When corruption is combined with mismanagement and inefficiency, it creates a perfect storm for a country’s downfall. This deadly combination, along with nepotism, lies at the heart of Pakistan’s economic crisis.

To be clear, unless corruption, mismanagement, inefficiency, and nepotism are eradicated, the economy will never grow sufficiently to meet the needs of its citizens. The economy will continue to struggle to survive.

Quick fixes and temporary solutions may give those in power and the bureaucracy the illusion that progress is being made, but they will ultimately fail to bring about genuine improvement and transformation.

In the theater of minor accomplishments, a false sense of satisfaction ensnares the minds of overwhelmed politicians, technocrats, bureaucrats, and others. These small achievements divert attention from the critical need for a clear vision and actionable strategy aimed at long-term success.

The daily spectacle of ribbon-cuttings and self-serving speeches before an audience of opportunists and sycophants dulls the urgency of meaningful progress. Such events have a hypnotic effect on those in power, lulling them into complacency and away from the real challenges that require their attention.

The ministers, technocrats, bureaucrats, politicians, and their leaders must recognize that if they wish to revive the economy—let alone bring it to a state of vibrancy—they must confront the issues of corruption, mismanagement, inefficiency, and nepotism head-on.

The resources and wealth generated by hardworking individuals like farmers, vendors, mechanics, technicians, guards, daily wagers and ‘regular’ Mazdoors/ laborers etc. in agriculture, mining, factories, roads, commercial markets, and the service sector—often under harsh conditions, whether in the scorching heat, freezing cold, darkness, or inhuman environments, risking their lives—are being looted, plundered, and wasted by those in power.

It is alarming how smuggled goods, including life-destroying poisons and intoxicating drugs, cross borders and reach even the most remote areas where people lack access to basic necessities such as healthcare, education, clean drinking water, electricity, and transportation.

Even in educational institutions, boys and girls are not safe from this menace. How can human trafficking thrive despite the presence of law enforcement agencies? This is a damning indictment of the systemic failures that need urgent attention.

Corruption, mismanagement, inefficiency, and nepotism are glaringly obvious; they can be palpably felt and seen with the naked eye, even by the most ordinary people in the farthest and most neglected corners of our country. The abundance of backward areas makes this undeniable.

Occasionally, the rulers—sitting across polished tables—fashionably discuss corruption, and they have established numerous institutions in the name of fighting it. Yet, these so-called anti-corruption bodies are little more than tools to twist the arms of the opposition and silence those deemed unfavourable.

Bureaucrats have consistently been the source and cause of bad governance and unconstitutional practices, bearing responsibility for the major crises in the country. Yet, when you engage them in conversation, they defend themselves with astonishing confidence, as if they, genuinely believing, are the only innocents in the land—those who offer sacrifices without ever receiving their due recognition.

Politicians, when speaking on media or before a crowd, plead not guilty. They present themselves as champions of democracy, deeply concerned with the people’s problems. The stark difference between bureaucrats and politicians, however, lies in their private confessions: while bureaucrats maintain their innocence; politicians—whether in power or out of it—privately acknowledge and even admit to their crimes.

The real issue

Here lies the real issue: none of the ruling segments—those who have plundered the nation with all manner of cruelty, attempting to indoctrinate the people with hollow slogans like national security and patriotism—truly know how to address this problem.

Even the leaders of political parties who aren’t directly involved in mega corruption are unable to control their ministers, let alone the bureaucrats who assist them very efficiently in looting the hard-earned resources of farmers and Mazdoors/laborers after taking their cut.

While ‘not-corrupt’ political leaders may be rare exceptions in our country, they are equally complicit in the corruption, mismanagement, inefficiency, and nepotism that plague our nation. Their failure to control their ministers and frontmen speaks volumes. They are fully aware of the reality but lack the moral courage to acknowledge it.

This reflects the profound degradation of our rulers, who have, over the past 77 years, created an environment where even the common person is incentivized and encouraged to poison the very system in which they live.

Why do the leaders of ruling parties not prioritize enforcing digitization, digitalization, and transparency and information laws? Why do opposition leaders fail to demand or campaign for their enforcement? Why don’t the provincial chief ministers, the prime minister, and his cabinet take action to implement these crucial measures? The answer is clear and requires no further emphasis or explanation.

The dishonest, mentally corrupt, yet supremely confident ruling elite, skilled in demagoguery, on the other hand, criticize the common people while absolving themselves and their privileged classes. In such a situation, it is almost impossible to reduce, let alone eradicate, corruption, mismanagement, inefficiency, and nepotism. Yet, mercifully, there is a solution.

Forget, for a moment, about the people’s basic human rights and their prosperity. If you want to escape the debt trap, emerge from economic crises, end the shameful begging, cool down protests and rebellions of the people, and achieve true national security, you must confront corruption, mismanagement, inefficiency, and nepotism with courage and honesty. Only by doing so can we begin to reverse the debilitating and crippling effects these vices have on our nation.

The solution is not difficult

The prerequisite for the solution lies in upholding the constitution in both letter and spirit. It is not feasible to violate the constitution while simultaneously claiming to uphold it that is like eating the cake and having it also; the time has come to embrace a sense of dignity and honesty, to move beyond illusions and abandon the schizophrenic tendencies that lead to a split reality. In this age of globalization, where information, knowledge, research, innovation, and development (IKRID) are readily accessible, no one can easily be fooled.

After establishing constitutional rule, two key actions must be taken: first, the rapid digitization and digitalization of all systems and transactions. This approach ensures that responsibility for corruption, mismanagement, inefficiency, and nepotism is clearly identified through technology, removing subjective biases. When technology is used to assign responsibility, it holds individuals accountable for their actions—whether they fail to perform as required or engage in wrongdoing.

Achieving 100% transparency, which is entirely possible in this age of generative artificial intelligence, will not only ensure accountability but also enhance efficiency and reduce corruption. Without transparency, the rule of law and good governance are merely empty words.

Digitization and digitalization also bring about transparency, efficiency, and a system that is more user-friendly, making life easier for citizens and instilling in them the confidence in the rule of law. Citizens will be able to use the apps for the communication with public offices remotely.

Additionally, this approach creates a deterrent against engaging in malpractice. The importance of digitizing everyday life and transactions, both within and outside of offices, cannot be overstated.

Equally important is the enforcement, in both letter and spirit, of transparency and information laws enacted by the parliament and provincial legislatures, particularly those sections that mandate proactive disclosures and dissemination, including the actual expenditures. Proactive disclosure requires that such expenditures must be substantiated with vouchers and that payments are made through banking/verifiable channels.

The judiciary has a crucial role to play. Both digitization and digitalization, along with the enforcement of transparency and information acts, are matters of public importance. Their non-enforcement constitutes a violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution. Therefore, the Supreme Court can take up these issues as suo motu petitions under Article 184(3). By doing so, the court would no longer need to address day-to-day issues of corruption, malpractice, and injustice for which they have been criticized by the corrupt politicians and their frontmen.

The points made here are unambiguously clear. It is difficult to ignore or refute what has been presented. If there is any genuine concern for the people of this country or a sincere commitment to national security, this approach should be taken seriously, and the positive results will become evident.

