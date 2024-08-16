AGL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.37%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.75%)
BOP 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
DFML 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
DGKC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.57%)
FCCL 20.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
FFL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
HUBC 148.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.89%)
HUMNL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.05%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.93%)
NBP 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
OGDC 132.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PPL 112.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 22.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.67%)
SEARL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.57%)
TPLP 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
TRG 53.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
UNITY 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,236 Increased By 20.8 (0.25%)
BR30 25,769 Increased By 85.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 78,285 Increased By 179 (0.23%)
KSE30 25,047 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-16

WCLA launches electric-cart service for tourists

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2024 08:22am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday launched electric carts service for the tour of Lahore Fort to provide an easy and comfortable facility for tourists; these electric carts have been sponsored by the Punjab Tourism and Economic Growth Programme (PTEGP) to WCLA.

Initially, fifteen e-carts were given to the WCLA out of which 10 are at the Lahore Fort and the other five are being used at Shalimar Gardens and Jahangir’s Tomb, said WCLA.

Ten E-carts, at Lahore Fort, take the tourists to 12 different stations that have been set up at Lahore Fort. The objective of the Walled City of Lahore Authority behind this project is to provide a comfortable expedition to the tourists so that they get easy access to the historical sites, especially for the elders and children.

The E-cart service provides a very easy mode of transport at the Fort as it can be accessed via simple phone calls or the booking booth at the Lahore Fort. There are three pick-up points, namely, Roshnai Gate, Gurdwara Dera Sahib and Picture Wall. A route has been designed and a pathway has been made which is indicated through the direction and station signages. Each cart goes across the Lahore Fort’s track passing through prominent monuments like Akbari Gate, Alamgiri Gate, Shahi Hammam, Picture Wall and Ahata-e-Jahangiri, Deewan-e-Aam, Makatib Khana and Huzoori Bagh.

Moreover, the fare for the E-cart ticket has been decided as Rs100 per person, whereas this is almost an hour tour of the fort and tourists have the hop on and hop off facility in between the tour.

Commenting on the new initiative, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that their efforts are focused on introducing diverse strategies to attract tourists, making visits to heritage sites both more accessible and enjoyable for all. “Understanding the challenges that elderly visitors and children might face in covering long distances, we have implemented E-carts specifically designed to assist them. These services are offered at significantly subsidised rates, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable experience, with comprehensive pick-up and drop-off options available at designated stations,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

tourists WCLA electric cart service PTEGP

Comments

200 characters

WCLA launches electric-cart service for tourists

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories