WCLA launches electric-cart service for tourists

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday launched electric carts service for the tour of Lahore Fort to provide an easy and comfortable facility for tourists; these electric carts have been sponsored by the Punjab Tourism and Economic Growth Programme (PTEGP) to WCLA.

Initially, fifteen e-carts were given to the WCLA out of which 10 are at the Lahore Fort and the other five are being used at Shalimar Gardens and Jahangir’s Tomb, said WCLA.

Ten E-carts, at Lahore Fort, take the tourists to 12 different stations that have been set up at Lahore Fort. The objective of the Walled City of Lahore Authority behind this project is to provide a comfortable expedition to the tourists so that they get easy access to the historical sites, especially for the elders and children.

The E-cart service provides a very easy mode of transport at the Fort as it can be accessed via simple phone calls or the booking booth at the Lahore Fort. There are three pick-up points, namely, Roshnai Gate, Gurdwara Dera Sahib and Picture Wall. A route has been designed and a pathway has been made which is indicated through the direction and station signages. Each cart goes across the Lahore Fort’s track passing through prominent monuments like Akbari Gate, Alamgiri Gate, Shahi Hammam, Picture Wall and Ahata-e-Jahangiri, Deewan-e-Aam, Makatib Khana and Huzoori Bagh.

Moreover, the fare for the E-cart ticket has been decided as Rs100 per person, whereas this is almost an hour tour of the fort and tourists have the hop on and hop off facility in between the tour.

Commenting on the new initiative, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that their efforts are focused on introducing diverse strategies to attract tourists, making visits to heritage sites both more accessible and enjoyable for all. “Understanding the challenges that elderly visitors and children might face in covering long distances, we have implemented E-carts specifically designed to assist them. These services are offered at significantly subsidised rates, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable experience, with comprehensive pick-up and drop-off options available at designated stations,” he added.

