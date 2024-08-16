AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Markets Print 2024-08-16

Copper prices climb on technical support, supply risks

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

LONDON: Copper prices rose to a 10-day high on Thursday, supported by a break above key technical levels and potential supply risks related to a strike at BHP’s Escondida mine, but trading volumes remained low as fund investors stayed on the sideline.

Three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) reached $9,109 per metric ton earlier in the day, breaking both 200-day and 21-day moving averages. It was trading up 1.5% at $9,103 during official rings. “Turnovers for copper and aluminium were significantly lower,” Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at Marex, said.

Copper rallied to an all-time high in late May fuelled by speculation, but many funds have retreated and switched to gold and oil from metals, he said. Trading volumes so far this week for copper were at 60,589 lots, compared with 180,788 lots for the week up to May 17. Focus was also on potential disruption to supply in Chile.

Union workers at Escondida, the world’s biggest copper mine, rejected operator BHP’s request to pause their strike. BHP is yet to disclose any estimate on the impact on production. It would take time for the market to factor in any potential significant drop in physical supply from the strike, Munro said.

More copper could be marked as ready to leave LME’s registered warehouses, or “cancelled”, in the coming week, he said, citing a historical linkage between stock cancellations and a tighter spread. “Tom-next”, which is the cost of rolling a short cash position overnight, narrowed notably to $6 a ton to reflect expectations of falling copper availability. LME aluminium rose 0.6% to $2,349 a ton, lead increased 1.5% to $2,038.5, zinc edged up 1.7% to $2,762, tin advanced 1.5% to $31,890 and nickel was up 0.9% at $16,415.

