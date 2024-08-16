Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 88,703 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,597 tonnes of import cargo and 15,106 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 73,597 comprised of 12,363 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,679 tonnes of Dap, 8,597 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 43,958 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 15,106 comprised of 6,606 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 8,500 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Xin Ya Zhou & Safeen Powder berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships, namely MT Mardan, Safeen Powder & Sea Dhyana sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berthed during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, APL Southampton, MSC Positano, Kashi and LT Beryl are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

PORT QASIM

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 144,394 comprising 98,624tonnes imports cargo and 45,770 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 6,147 Containers (4,624 TEUs imports and 1,523 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 06ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them three ships, MAC Brasilia VII, Silver Orla and Al-Jabriya & another ship Tucapel carrying Containers, Palm oil, Palm Kernel are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and MW-1 on Thursday, 15thAugust-2024, while two more ships, Maersk Atlanta and Maran gas Asclepius carrying containers and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 16th August-2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024