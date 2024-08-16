AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Markets Print 2024-08-16

Gold rebounds as hopes for US Fed rate cut stay firm

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

BENGALURU: Gold prices rose on Thursday, a day after US inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve might reduce interest rates next month though the extent of cuts remains uncertain, prompting investors to await further economic indicators.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,460.38 per ounce as of 1131 GMT, just $23 shy of the record high of $2,483.60 reached last month. US gold futures rose 0.7% to $2,497.70.

“Gold continues to find resistance in the $2,475-80 area with traders increasingly looking for the rate cut cycle to start before potentially adding more exposure,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, adding that the market is torn between whether a 25 or a 50-basis point will be delivered next month. Markets have priced in a 100% chance of a US rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Data on Wednesday showed that the US consumer prices rose moderately in July and the annual increase in inflation slowed to below 3% for the first time in nearly 3-1/2 years, opening the door wider for the Fed to cut interest rates next month.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is open to an interest-rate cut in September, he told the Financial Times, adding the Fed can’t “afford to be late” to ease monetary policy.

A low interest rate environment tends to boost non-yielding bullion’s appeal. The market focus will now be on US retail sales and initial jobless claims data, both due at 1230 GMT. “If the labour market softens that would be mildly supportive for gold, and vice versa,” said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 2% to $28.15 per ounce. “Silver gaining some ground on gold, supported by rising copper prices amid fears to supply from strike action at the world’s biggest mine in Chile,” Hansen said. Platinum rose 2.1% to $938.50 and palladium dipped 0.1% to $934.25.

