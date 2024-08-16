AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
Aug 16, 2024
Markets Print 2024-08-16

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (August 16, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 13-08-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,500        235        17,735        17,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,755        252        19,007        19,007          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

