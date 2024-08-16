Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,100 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,100 to Rs 17,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg.

Around, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17175 per maund, 200 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 600 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,600 per maund, 300 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 200 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 365 per kg.

