WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 15, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 14-Aug-24 13-Aug-24 12-Aug-24 9-Aug-24
Chinese yuan 0.104454 0.104487 0.104428 0.104486
Euro 0.82255 0.819168 0.818898 0.818346
Japanese yen 0.0050764 0.00508826 0.005081
U.K. pound 0.958708 0.958069 0.956517 0.955337
U.S. dollar 0.746483 0.749399 0.749563 0.749607
Algerian dinar 0.0055622 0.00557502 0.0055748 0.005574
Australian dollar 0.495217 0.494154 0.493362 0.494141
Botswana pula 0.0554637 0.0554555 0.0553927 0.055321
Brazilian real 0.136979 0.13658 0.13652 0.136023
Brunei dollar 0.566505 0.566097 0.565836
Canadian dollar 0.54609 0.545613 0.545883
Chilean peso 0.0008007 0.00080411 0.0008037 0.0008
Czech koruna 0.032636 0.0325048 0.0325049 0.032422
Danish krone 0.109778 0.109731 0.109665
Indian rupee 0.0088934 0.00892465 0.0089267 0.008935
Israeli New Shekel 0.200076 0.198823 0.200323
Korean won 0.0005448 0.00054793 0.0005474 0.000544
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44348 2.45142 2.45196
Malaysian ringgit 0.168468 0.168291 0.168593 0.167942
Mauritian rupee 0.0160033 0.0160553 0.0161222 0.016117
Mexican peso 0.0396058 0.0393619 0.0393844 0.039795
New Zealand dollar 0.450353 0.4517 0.450487 0.451226
Norwegian krone 0.0699059 0.0694389 0.0695482 0.069178
Omani rial 1.94144 1.94902
Peruvian sol 0.200053 0.200472 0.201237
Philippine peso 0.0130652 0.0130724 0.0130796 0.01305
Polish zloty 0.191588 0.190619 0.18982 0.189276
Qatari riyal 0.205078 0.205879 0.205924
Russian ruble 0.00808769 0.0083333 0.008519
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199062 0.19984 0.199883
Singapore dollar 0.566505 0.566097 0.565836
South African rand 0.0412745 0.04119 0.0410818
Swedish krona 0.0711948 0.0712487 0.071188
Swiss franc 0.865287 0.864359 0.863253 0.866898
Thai baht 0.0213537 0.0213146 0.02127
Trinidadian dollar 0.11043 0.110823 0.110843 0.110723
U.A.E. dirham 0.203263 0.204057 0.204102
Uruguayan peso 0.0185374 0.0185518 0.0186065 0.018644
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
