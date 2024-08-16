WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 15, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Aug-24 13-Aug-24 12-Aug-24 9-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104454 0.104487 0.104428 0.104486 Euro 0.82255 0.819168 0.818898 0.818346 Japanese yen 0.0050764 0.00508826 0.005081 U.K. pound 0.958708 0.958069 0.956517 0.955337 U.S. dollar 0.746483 0.749399 0.749563 0.749607 Algerian dinar 0.0055622 0.00557502 0.0055748 0.005574 Australian dollar 0.495217 0.494154 0.493362 0.494141 Botswana pula 0.0554637 0.0554555 0.0553927 0.055321 Brazilian real 0.136979 0.13658 0.13652 0.136023 Brunei dollar 0.566505 0.566097 0.565836 Canadian dollar 0.54609 0.545613 0.545883 Chilean peso 0.0008007 0.00080411 0.0008037 0.0008 Czech koruna 0.032636 0.0325048 0.0325049 0.032422 Danish krone 0.109778 0.109731 0.109665 Indian rupee 0.0088934 0.00892465 0.0089267 0.008935 Israeli New Shekel 0.200076 0.198823 0.200323 Korean won 0.0005448 0.00054793 0.0005474 0.000544 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44348 2.45142 2.45196 Malaysian ringgit 0.168468 0.168291 0.168593 0.167942 Mauritian rupee 0.0160033 0.0160553 0.0161222 0.016117 Mexican peso 0.0396058 0.0393619 0.0393844 0.039795 New Zealand dollar 0.450353 0.4517 0.450487 0.451226 Norwegian krone 0.0699059 0.0694389 0.0695482 0.069178 Omani rial 1.94144 1.94902 Peruvian sol 0.200053 0.200472 0.201237 Philippine peso 0.0130652 0.0130724 0.0130796 0.01305 Polish zloty 0.191588 0.190619 0.18982 0.189276 Qatari riyal 0.205078 0.205879 0.205924 Russian ruble 0.00808769 0.0083333 0.008519 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199062 0.19984 0.199883 Singapore dollar 0.566505 0.566097 0.565836 South African rand 0.0412745 0.04119 0.0410818 Swedish krona 0.0711948 0.0712487 0.071188 Swiss franc 0.865287 0.864359 0.863253 0.866898 Thai baht 0.0213537 0.0213146 0.02127 Trinidadian dollar 0.11043 0.110823 0.110843 0.110723 U.A.E. dirham 0.203263 0.204057 0.204102 Uruguayan peso 0.0185374 0.0185518 0.0186065 0.018644 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024