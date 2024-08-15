European shares tick up on Fed cut bets

European shares opened higher on Thursday as benign inflation data cemented bets of a US rate cut in September, while gains in insurer Admiral also added to the upbeat mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 had risen 0.2% by 0710 GMT to trade near a two-week high and was on track for a third straight session of gains.

The insurance sector gained the most, boosted by a 10.3% rise in Admiral after the British motor and home insurer posted a better-than-expected 32% jump in first-half pre-tax profit.

Mild US inflation readings this week have cemented hopes that the Federal reserve will lower borrowing costs in September for the first time in 4-1/2 years.

European shares gain ahead of key US, euro zone data

Data earlier in the day showed that Britain’s economy grew 0.6% in the second quarter, in line with economists’ expectations.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was trading flat. Among other individual stocks, Adyen gained 6.4% after the Dutch payments company beat half-year core profit expectations.

Orsted lost 7.2% after the world’s biggest offshore wind farm developer reported its second-quarter results.