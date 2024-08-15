AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,217 Increased By 29.1 (0.36%)
BR30 25,688 Increased By 34.8 (0.14%)
KSE100 78,093 Increased By 215.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 25,036 Increased By 74.9 (0.3%)
European shares tick up on Fed cut bets

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 03:00pm

European shares opened higher on Thursday as benign inflation data cemented bets of a US rate cut in September, while gains in insurer Admiral also added to the upbeat mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 had risen 0.2% by 0710 GMT to trade near a two-week high and was on track for a third straight session of gains.

The insurance sector gained the most, boosted by a 10.3% rise in Admiral after the British motor and home insurer posted a better-than-expected 32% jump in first-half pre-tax profit.

Mild US inflation readings this week have cemented hopes that the Federal reserve will lower borrowing costs in September for the first time in 4-1/2 years.

European shares gain ahead of key US, euro zone data

Data earlier in the day showed that Britain’s economy grew 0.6% in the second quarter, in line with economists’ expectations.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was trading flat. Among other individual stocks, Adyen gained 6.4% after the Dutch payments company beat half-year core profit expectations.

Orsted lost 7.2% after the world’s biggest offshore wind farm developer reported its second-quarter results.

European shares

