AGL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 137.75 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (4.06%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.64%)
DGKC 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFBL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.88%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.82%)
HUMNL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.19%)
MLCF 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 134.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.25%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.05%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TOMCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TPLP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.63%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 54.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,243 Increased By 55.2 (0.67%)
BR30 25,805 Increased By 151.8 (0.59%)
KSE100 78,407 Increased By 529.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,132 Increased By 171.2 (0.69%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan set to lift ‘megaquake’ warning

AFP Published 15 Aug, 2024 11:42am

TOKYO: Japan was set on Thursday to lift a week-old warning that a “megaquake” potentially causing colossal damage and loss of life could strike, the government said.

The alert that such a catastrophe might hit the archipelago of 125 million people prompted thousands of Japanese to cancel holidays and stock up on essentials, emptying shelves in some stores.

Japan’s disaster management minister Yoshifumi Matsumura said the “special call for attention” would be lifted at 5:00 pm (0800 GMT) assuming there was no major seismic activity.

Matsumura cautioned, however, that the “possibility of a major earthquake has not been eliminated”, urging people to regularly check their preparedness “for the major earthquake that is expected”.

Higher than normal

Last Thursday, Japan’s weather agency said the likelihood of a megaquake was “higher than normal” after a magnitude 7.1 jolt earlier in the day that injured 15 people.

That was a particular kind of tremor known as a subduction megathrust quake, which in the past has occurred in pairs and can unleash massive tsunamis.

The advisory concerned the Nankai Trough between two tectonic plates in the Pacific Ocean.

The 800-kilometre (500-mile) undersea gully runs parallel to Japan’s Pacific coast, including off the Tokyo region, the world’s biggest urban area and home to around 40 million people.

In 1707, all segments of the Nankai Trough ruptured at once, unleashing an earthquake that remains the nation’s second-most powerful on record.

Strong quake, small tsunamis hit southern Japan with minor damage

That quake – which also triggered the last eruption of Mount Fuji – was followed by two powerful Nankai megathrusts in 1854, and one each in 1944 and 1946.

Slower trains

Japan’s government has previously said the next magnitude 8-9 megaquake along the Nankai Trough has a roughly 70 percent probability of striking within the next 30 years.

In the worst-case scenario, 300,000 lives could be lost, experts estimate, with some engineers saying the damage could reach $13 trillion, with infrastructure wiped out.

Experts, however, said the risk was still low, and the agriculture and fisheries ministry urged people on Saturday “to refrain from excessively hoarding goods”.

The statement came after supermarkets put limits on purchases including bottled water, and as demand for emergency items such as portable toilets and preserved food soared online.

The megaquake warning even prompted Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to cancel a four-day trip to Central Asia due to take place last weekend.

‘Convincingly scary’

Sitting on top of four major tectonic plates, Japan sees some 1,500 quakes every year, most of them minor.

Even with larger tremors, the impact is generally contained thanks to advanced building techniques and well-practised emergency procedures.

The Japan Meteorological Association (JMA) warning was the first under new rules drawn up after a 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that left around 18,500 people dead or missing.

The 2011 tsunami sent three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing Japan’s worst post-war catastrophe and the world’s most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

“The history of great earthquakes at Nankai is convincingly scary,” geologists Kyle Bradley and Judith A. Hubbard wrote in their Earthquake Insights newsletter last week.

But there was only a “small probability” that last week’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake was a foreshock, according to Bradley and Hubbard. “One of the challenges is that even when the risk of a second earthquake is elevated, it is still always low,” they said.

Japan earthquake

Comments

200 characters

Japan set to lift ‘megaquake’ warning

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Oil prices up on hopes of US rate cuts boosting fuel demand

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

2020 IPP report’s recommendations: Power sector circles for implementation

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Indian protests over medic’s murder grow as PM demands swift justice

US says seeks to deepen partnership

Read more stories