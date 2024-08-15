AGL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
AIRLINK 138.25 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (4.44%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
DFML 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.76%)
DGKC 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFBL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.88%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.82%)
HUMNL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.43%)
MLCF 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 134.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.25%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.57%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TOMCL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.13%)
TREET 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.54%)
TRG 54.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,244 Increased By 56.4 (0.69%)
BR30 25,805 Increased By 151.8 (0.59%)
KSE100 78,407 Increased By 529.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,132 Increased By 171.2 (0.69%)
Typhoon Ampil approaches Tokyo, holiday traffic snarled

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 10:34am

TOKYO: Typhoon Ampil bore down on Tokyo on Thursday, prompting airlines to cancel hundreds of flights and railways to suspend part of their operations in the peak summer travel season.

The typhoon, categorised as “strong” by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), was about 690 km (430 miles) off Japan’s Pacific coast at 9:00 a.m. (0000 GMT on Thursday), heading towards Tokyo and surrounding regions. The agency has two higher categories - “very strong” and “violent”.

Ampil was blowing winds of 35 metres per second (78 mph), with maximum gust of 50 metres per second (112 mph), according to the JMA.

“With this typhoon approaching, we urge the public to be highly vigilant against storms, high waves and heavy rains,” a JMA official told a news conference.

Japan Airlines said it planned to cancel 191 domestic and 26 international flights, many of them leaving or arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, on Friday.

China’s rains and floods led to near doubling of natural disaster losses in July

Another major airline, ANA, announced it would cancel 280 domestic flights that were originally slated for Friday, affecting more than 60,000 passengers.

Central Japan Railway said it would cancel all the “Shinkansen” bullet train services between Tokyo and Japan’s industrial heartland of Nagoya on Friday.

Typhoon Ampil

