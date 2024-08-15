AGL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 137.75 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (4.06%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.64%)
DGKC 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFBL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.88%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.82%)
HUMNL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.19%)
MLCF 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 134.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.25%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.05%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TOMCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TPLP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.63%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 54.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,243 Increased By 55.2 (0.67%)
BR30 25,805 Increased By 151.8 (0.59%)
KSE100 78,407 Increased By 529.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,132 Increased By 171.2 (0.69%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s July oil refinery output sinks to the lowest since Oct 2022

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 10:25am

SINGAPORE: China’s oil refinery output in July fell 6.1% from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, down for a fourth month as thin processing margins and tepid fuel demand discouraged production.

Refiners processed 59.06 million metric tons of crude oil in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed, equivalent to 13.91 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since October 2022.

The July rate fell from 14.19 million bpd in June and 14.87 million bpd in July 2023.

Output for the first seven months of the year was 419.15 million tons, or 14.37 million bpd, down 1.2% from the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

This is the second consecutive month the data has showed the year-to-date volumes have been down from the year-ago period since the end of 2022, according to Reuters’ records.

Gasoline demand remained subdued despite a pickup in travel during the summer school holidays that span July and August as consumers chose to travel abroad or opted for high-speed rail for long-distance trips instead of driving.

Chinese consultancy JLC estimated July’s apparent consumption of the motor fuel rose 3.3% versus June, a growth rate significantly slower than a year earlier.

A greater penetration of electric vehicles in the world’s largest auto market also continued to reduce gasoline use.

Half of all vehicles sold in China in July were either new pure electric vehicles (EV) or plug-in hybrids.

Planned overhauls at PetroChina’s WEPEC and Ningxia refineries and Sinopec’s Qilu and Maoming plants capped runs at state majors, while thin refining margins weighed on independent refiners’ processing rates.

Oil prices up on hopes of US rate cuts boosting fuel demand

Consultancy Oilchem estimated independent refineries, mostly situated in the eastern refining hub of Shandong province, operated at 56.11% of capacity last month, down 7.3 percentage points on the year.

NBS data also showed China’s crude oil production in July rose 3.4% from a year earlier to 17.9 million tons, or about 4.22 million bpd. Year-to-date crude oil output was up 2.1% on the year to 124.96 million tons, or 4.28 million bpd.

National oil companies have in recent years ramped up production from offshore fields and deeper onshore reservoirs to compensate for declining reserves at mature fields such as Daqing and Shengli to boost supply security.

Natural gas production maintained robust growth, rising last month by 7.9% from a year earlier to 20 billion cubic metres (bcm), and output between January and July grew 6.2% to 143.6 bcm.

Oil WTI crude oil China oil refinery

Comments

200 characters

China’s July oil refinery output sinks to the lowest since Oct 2022

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Oil prices up on hopes of US rate cuts boosting fuel demand

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

2020 IPP report’s recommendations: Power sector circles for implementation

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Indian protests over medic’s murder grow as PM demands swift justice

US says seeks to deepen partnership

Read more stories