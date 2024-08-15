77th Independence Day celebrated across KP

PESHAWAR: 77th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national zeal and spirit across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. The day begins with the salute of 21 mortar shells fired in the provincial capital and special prayers for the integrity and security of the country. All major public and private buildings were illuminated with different colour lights and buntings of the national flag.

In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Governor’s House wherein the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi hoisted the national flag.

The Consul Generals of the United States, Iran, and Afghanistan also attended the ceremony. PPP’s member of the KP Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, along with the staff of the Governor’s House and other distinguished guests, also attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on Pakistan’s Independence Day. He paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, police, and Army Public School, expressing his gratitude.

He emphasized the need for peace, prosperity, and development in the province and called for collective efforts to honour the sacrifices that led to the country’s independence.

Similarly, in a special message on the Independence Day, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has congratulated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged districts. He highlighted that the free nation is a result of the great sacrifices and sustained struggle of our ancestors.

He reaffirmed the commitment to advancing the country along the path of development in line with the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He stressed that the principles of unity, faith, and discipline are essential for securing Pakistan’s rightful place among the nations.

As a nation, Kundi pledged to fulfil the dreams of Pakistan’s founder and work towards building a prosperous, peaceful, and stable Pakistan.

He underscored the significance of the green and white flag as a symbol of the country’s identity and independence.

The Governor Khyber Pakhunkhwa also urged the nation to unite to overcome the challenges and to safeguard the country’s ideological and geographical integrity and vowed to render any kind of sacrifice for the homeland.

The holding of similar flag hoisting ceremonies had also been reported from across the province particularly from divisional and district headquarters.

