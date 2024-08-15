NBP celebrates 78th Independence Day with great patriotism

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and patriotism, with the day’s festivities along with the bank’s executives, employees, and their families, which included the hoisting of the national flag at NBP’s headquarters and a cake-cutting ceremony.

As the nation celebrates the 78th Independence Day of our beloved Pakistan, NBP takes immense pride in our country’s progress and is honored to contribute to its growth and development.

The celebrations at NBP were marked by a renewed commitment to serve the nation and drive Pakistan’s economic and social progress, as the bank remains steadfast in its mission to be a catalyst for the country’s prosperity.

NBP joins the nation in celebrating the historic achievement of Arshad Nadeem, who clinched the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a record-breaking javelin throw.

On the occasion, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President NBP, said, “Today, as we commemorate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, we celebrate the resilience and spirit of our nation. The sacrifices made by our forefathers have laid the foundation for a prosperous Pakistan.”

He added, “NBP is privileged to be a part of this journey. We remain committed to serving the nation by fostering economic growth, creating opportunities, and supporting our communities.”

