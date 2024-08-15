AGL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.22%)
AIRLINK 142.10 Increased By ▲ 9.73 (7.35%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.11%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.51%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FFBL 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.38%)
FFL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUBC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.23%)
HUMNL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.87%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.3%)
NBP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
OGDC 134.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.81%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
SEARL 57.69 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TOMCL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.07%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TRG 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.93%)
BR100 8,230 Increased By 41.8 (0.51%)
BR30 25,888 Increased By 234.6 (0.91%)
KSE100 78,257 Increased By 379.5 (0.49%)
KSE30 25,080 Increased By 118.5 (0.47%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-15

NBP celebrates 78th Independence Day with great patriotism

Recorder Report Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 08:06am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and patriotism, with the day’s festivities along with the bank’s executives, employees, and their families, which included the hoisting of the national flag at NBP’s headquarters and a cake-cutting ceremony.

As the nation celebrates the 78th Independence Day of our beloved Pakistan, NBP takes immense pride in our country’s progress and is honored to contribute to its growth and development.

The celebrations at NBP were marked by a renewed commitment to serve the nation and drive Pakistan’s economic and social progress, as the bank remains steadfast in its mission to be a catalyst for the country’s prosperity.

NBP joins the nation in celebrating the historic achievement of Arshad Nadeem, who clinched the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a record-breaking javelin throw.

On the occasion, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President NBP, said, “Today, as we commemorate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, we celebrate the resilience and spirit of our nation. The sacrifices made by our forefathers have laid the foundation for a prosperous Pakistan.”

He added, “NBP is privileged to be a part of this journey. We remain committed to serving the nation by fostering economic growth, creating opportunities, and supporting our communities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan NBP Independence Day of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

NBP celebrates 78th Independence Day with great patriotism

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

US says seeks to deepen partnership

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

Read more stories