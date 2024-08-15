AGL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.22%)
AIRLINK 142.10 Increased By ▲ 9.73 (7.35%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.11%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.51%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FFBL 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.38%)
FFL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUBC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.23%)
HUMNL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.87%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.3%)
NBP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
OGDC 134.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.81%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
SEARL 57.69 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TOMCL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.07%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TRG 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.93%)
BR100 8,234 Increased By 45.7 (0.56%)
BR30 25,894 Increased By 241 (0.94%)
KSE100 78,238 Increased By 360.5 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,072 Increased By 110.5 (0.44%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-15

CJCSC, Services Chiefs and armed forces greet the nation

Nuzhat Nazar Published 15 Aug, 2024 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs, have extended their heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

This momentous day commemorates the realisation of the long-cherished dream of a separate homeland for Muslims.

In their message, the Armed Forces paid tribute to the visionary founding fathers and the valiant veterans who made supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and self-determination. Their enduring spirit and sacrifices continue to inspire generations, serving as a beacon of resilience and patriotism.

Reaffirming their unwavering commitment, the Armed Forces pledged to continue defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and core values. They underscored their dedication to upholding the trust placed in them by the nation.

“As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reiterate our resolve to preserve our hard-won freedom with honor, dignity, and an unshakeable commitment to our cherished ideals,” the statement read.

“Long live Pakistan!”

