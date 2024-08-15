CJCSC, Services Chiefs and armed forces greet the nation

ISLAMABAD: The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs, have extended their heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

This momentous day commemorates the realisation of the long-cherished dream of a separate homeland for Muslims.

In their message, the Armed Forces paid tribute to the visionary founding fathers and the valiant veterans who made supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and self-determination. Their enduring spirit and sacrifices continue to inspire generations, serving as a beacon of resilience and patriotism.

Reaffirming their unwavering commitment, the Armed Forces pledged to continue defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and core values. They underscored their dedication to upholding the trust placed in them by the nation.

“As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reiterate our resolve to preserve our hard-won freedom with honor, dignity, and an unshakeable commitment to our cherished ideals,” the statement read.

“Long live Pakistan!”

