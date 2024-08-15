AGL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.22%)
Murad launches 10-day polio drive targeting over 1m children

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2024 08:10am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched a crucial 10-day polio eradication campaign aimed at immunising over 1.1 million children under five in 85 union councils of the city.

He said 1,037,000 children, ages four months to five years, would receive fractional inactivated polio vaccine (f-IPV) injections. “In the campaign, we will use innovative, painless jet injectors to target high-risk areas in Karachi, where the poliovirus still circulates.”

He was talking to the media, just after launching a 10-day vital anti-polio campaign, August 15-25, 2024, by administering polio drops to children at Khalid Jameel Dispensary, Garden East on Wednesday. Minister P&D Nasir Shah accompanied him. Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Memon, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, and Zulfikqar Shah were also present on the occasion. Shah said the polio campaign launched in 85 union councils of Karachi city targeted over 1.1 million children under five to receive oral polio vaccine drops. He added that 1,037,000 children (ages four months to five years) would receive fractional inactivated polio vaccine (f-IPV) injections.

The Chief Minister stated that innovative and painless jet injector technology is being used to target high-risk areas in Karachi, where the poliovirus is still circulating. He added that the mission aims to stop the spread of the virus in the city and prevent its transmission to other parts of the province.

Talking about the current polio situation in the country, Murad Shah said that 14 new polio cases were reported in the country this year, including two in Sindh. “Each case represents a child affected by polio—emphasize the life-changing impact,” he said.

Discussing progress and challenges, the CM said that a significant reduction in polio cases over the years has been achieved due to the efforts of healthcare workers, volunteers, and community support. However, the virus still exists—emphasizing the need for continued vigilance, he said.

“Success depends on the participation and cooperation of everyone: parents, guardians, community leaders,” Murad Shah said and emphasized that every child in the community must be vaccinated. Talking about Independence Day and commitment, the CM said his government was celebrating their commitment to providing a polio-free future as they celebrated Independence Day. “Let us pledge ourselves to protect children from polio and ensure no child is left behind,” he said.

