AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-08-15

Escalating political temperature…

Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 06:13am

During my close association with various governments, including those of PML(N), PPP, martial law regimes, and PTI, I observed a troubling pattern among ruling parties. These parties tend to treat the opposition as adversaries, countering every move, rhetoric, and narrative put forth by opposition parties.

This approach is highly counterproductive for the government, as it escalates tension, increases political temperature, creates uncertainty, and heightens anxiety and worries among the populace.

Such a scenario ultimately undermines the government while benefiting the opposition. Governments conveniently forget that engaging constructively with the opposition tends to result in more stable and productive governance, while adversarial approaches often lead to political gridlock and inefficiency.

Presently, the power chessboard laid out in the country reflects an interesting positioning. The government, the establishment, the parliament, and the Election Commission are aligned. They also have on their side co-opted traditional media and gagged social media, whereas PTI, the people, and the judiciary seem to be on the other side of the table.

This layout suggests that the government has at its disposal the weapons of the state’s brute power, which it is using to intimidate, harass, and control opposition leaders, their activists, and their most trusted mouthpiece, social media. It is armed with legislative tools, which it is using aggressively.

For example, it is delaying and sabotaging the constitution of election tribunals and making amendments to the Election Act 2023 to frustrate the majority judgment of the Supreme Court. Additionally, the Election Commission turned PTI’s victory based on form 45 into a defeat using form 47.

In this scenario, though the opposition does not have a kinetically equipped institution, it is still proving to be an equal match to the government. Despite its hands being tied, its leadership incarcerated, and state power fully unleashed to obliterate the party, the opposition remains resilient.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP PTI PMLN

Comments

200 characters

Escalating political temperature…

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

US says seeks to deepen partnership

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Read more stories