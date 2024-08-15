AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-15

PTI says will hold rallies in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi

NNI Published 15 Aug, 2024 05:59am

BUNER: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced that it will hold public gatherings in three major cities.

Addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony at the DC Office Buner, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party will be holding public gatherings in three major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

He said that the PTI will hold rallies in the three major cities after their power show in Swabi.

Barrister Gohar said that the PTI will continue to struggle for the release of its founder Imran Khan on all fronts. “We will strive for Imran Khan’s release in courts as well as public gatherings,” the PTI Chairman added.

Barrister Gohar said that the country’s protection, progress, and prosperity require collective efforts. “We will make any sacrifice for peace and security of Pakistan,” Barrister Gohar said.

The PTI chairman also paid tribute to the martyrs by laying flowers at the Police Lines Dera memorial and distributed sweets among prisoners at the District Jail.

Earlier, the district administration has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold power show in Islamabad on August 22.

The state counsel informed Islamabad High Court regarding the permission for a pubic gathering in the federal capital.

The development came after a contempt plea was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the suspension of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad power show.

The plea was filed by the Coordinator of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aein Khanzaada Hussain against the suspension of the NOC for Tarnol Jalsa.

PTI rallies

Comments

200 characters

PTI says will hold rallies in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

US says seeks to deepen partnership

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Read more stories