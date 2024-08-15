WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 14, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Aug-24 12-Aug-24 09-Aug-24 08-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104487 0.104428 0.104486 0.104639 Euro 0.819168 0.818898 0.818346 0.819017 Japanese yen 0.00508826 0.0050807 0.00513063 U.K. pound 0.958069 0.956517 0.955337 0.951086 U.S. dollar 0.749399 0.749563 0.749607 0.749329 Algerian dinar 0.00557502 0.00557479 0.00557366 0.00557165 Australian dollar 0.494154 0.493362 0.494141 0.49096 Botswana pula 0.0554555 0.0553927 0.055321 0.0553005 Brazilian real 0.13658 0.13652 0.133413 Brunei dollar 0.566097 0.565836 0.565702 Canadian dollar 0.545613 0.545244 Chilean peso 0.000804111 0.000803717 0.000799854 0.000793814 Czech koruna 0.0325048 0.0325049 0.0324224 0.0324146 Danish krone 0.109778 0.109731 0.10976 Indian rupee 0.00892465 0.00892665 0.008925 Israeli New Shekel 0.198823 0.200323 0.197608 Korean won 0.000547926 0.000547366 0.0005441 0.000544412 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45142 2.45196 2.45199 Malaysian ringgit 0.168291 0.168593 0.167942 0.167954 Mauritian rupee 0.0160553 0.0161222 0.016117 0.0160464 Mexican peso 0.0393619 0.0393844 0.0392524 New Zealand dollar 0.4517 0.450487 0.451226 0.449448 Norwegian krone 0.0694389 0.0695482 0.068926 Omani rial 1.94902 1.94884 Peruvian sol 0.200472 0.201108 Philippine peso 0.0130724 0.0130796 0.0129889 Polish zloty 0.190619 0.18982 0.189276 0.189608 Qatari riyal 0.205879 0.205924 0.20586 Russian ruble 0.00808769 0.00833334 0.00865655 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19984 0.199883 0.199821 Singapore dollar 0.566097 0.565836 0.565702 South African rand 0.04119 0.0410818 0.0407969 Swedish krona 0.0711948 0.0712487 0.0712467 Swiss franc 0.864359 0.863253 0.866898 0.873446 Thai baht 0.0213146 0.0212697 0.0211352 Trinidadian dollar 0.110843 0.110663 U.A.E. dirham 0.204057 0.204102 0.204038 Uruguayan peso 0.0186065 0.0185956 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

