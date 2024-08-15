WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 14, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Aug-24 12-Aug-24 09-Aug-24 08-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104487 0.104428 0.104486 0.104639
Euro 0.819168 0.818898 0.818346 0.819017
Japanese yen 0.00508826 0.0050807 0.00513063
U.K. pound 0.958069 0.956517 0.955337 0.951086
U.S. dollar 0.749399 0.749563 0.749607 0.749329
Algerian dinar 0.00557502 0.00557479 0.00557366 0.00557165
Australian dollar 0.494154 0.493362 0.494141 0.49096
Botswana pula 0.0554555 0.0553927 0.055321 0.0553005
Brazilian real 0.13658 0.13652 0.133413
Brunei dollar 0.566097 0.565836 0.565702
Canadian dollar 0.545613 0.545244
Chilean peso 0.000804111 0.000803717 0.000799854 0.000793814
Czech koruna 0.0325048 0.0325049 0.0324224 0.0324146
Danish krone 0.109778 0.109731 0.10976
Indian rupee 0.00892465 0.00892665 0.008925
Israeli New Shekel 0.198823 0.200323 0.197608
Korean won 0.000547926 0.000547366 0.0005441 0.000544412
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45142 2.45196 2.45199
Malaysian ringgit 0.168291 0.168593 0.167942 0.167954
Mauritian rupee 0.0160553 0.0161222 0.016117 0.0160464
Mexican peso 0.0393619 0.0393844 0.0392524
New Zealand dollar 0.4517 0.450487 0.451226 0.449448
Norwegian krone 0.0694389 0.0695482 0.068926
Omani rial 1.94902 1.94884
Peruvian sol 0.200472 0.201108
Philippine peso 0.0130724 0.0130796 0.0129889
Polish zloty 0.190619 0.18982 0.189276 0.189608
Qatari riyal 0.205879 0.205924 0.20586
Russian ruble 0.00808769 0.00833334 0.00865655
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19984 0.199883 0.199821
Singapore dollar 0.566097 0.565836 0.565702
South African rand 0.04119 0.0410818 0.0407969
Swedish krona 0.0711948 0.0712487 0.0712467
Swiss franc 0.864359 0.863253 0.866898 0.873446
Thai baht 0.0213146 0.0212697 0.0211352
Trinidadian dollar 0.110843 0.110663
U.A.E. dirham 0.204057 0.204102 0.204038
Uruguayan peso 0.0186065 0.0185956
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
