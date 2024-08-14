AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near all-time high, US inflation data on radar

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2024 04:48pm

Gold prices hovered near record highs on Wednesday, steered by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut and persistent Middle East tensions, while the spotlight shifted to U.S. inflation data.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $2,474.04 per ounce by 1051 GMT, shy of the record high of $2,483.60 scaled last month.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,513.20.

U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in July, data showed on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. consumer price index data due later at 1230 GMT. Economists expect consumer prices to have risen 0.2% month-on-month in July, with year-on-year core inflation seen slowing slightly to 3.2%.

Gold firms as dollar, yields slip after US PPI data

If the data confirms the slowdown in U.S. price growth, bets of a 50 bp rate cut in September will increase and it is very possible that the price of gold will reach an all-time high, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

Markets currently see a 55.5% chance of 50 basis point U.S. rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Bullion is traditionally considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic risks, and lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the asset.

“I think that economic indicators will continue to drive Western investors towards the asset of gold,” said World Gold Council market strategist Joseph Cavatoni.

In the Middle East, Iran has vowed a severe response to the killing of the leader of Hamas late last month. Israel has neither confirmed or denied its involvement.

Concerns about the fallout of a potential Iranian strike on Israel is playing into investors’ minds and feeding demand for safe-haven gold, Evangelista added.

Spot silver gained 0.3% to $27.92 and platinum rose 0.7% to $942.65. Palladium gained 0.5% at $943.58.

Gold Prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold hovers near all-time high, US inflation data on radar

Discos add Rs596bn to circular debt

President Zardari announces national awards for 104 Pakistanis, foreigners

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Karachi likely to receive light rain today: PMD

US approves sale to Israel of $20 billion weapons package

Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Bangladesh allows ousted MP cricketer to play in Pakistan

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

Brent oil holds above $80 as fears over Middle East ease

Read more stories