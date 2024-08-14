AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Indian shares muted as profit-booking offsets IT gains

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2024 03:28pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares closed little changed on Wednesday, as broad-based profit booking offset gains in information technology (IT) stocks after soft U.S. producer price data signalled cooling inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.02% higher at 24,143.75 points, and the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.19% to 79,105.88.

The IT index gained 1.58% after data showed that U.S. producer prices rose less than expected in July, indicating a cooling economy and boosting hopes of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

IT companies are sensitive to the U.S. economic outlook as they earn a significant share of their revenue from the country.

Focus is now on the U.S. consumer price data for July, due after Indian market hours, to confirm bets of a likely aggressive 50 basis-point rate cut in September.

Barring IT, eleven of the other 12 major indexes logged losses. The broader small-cap and mid-caps shed about 0.6% each.

Indian shares flat as profit booking offsets IT gains

“While the benchmarks remained flat, the broad-based sell-off suggests that bears are gradually resuming control,” said Sameet Chavan, head of research of technicals and derivatives at Angel One.

Analysts expect bouts of profit-booking in Indian equities to continue in the near term due to high valuations and a lacklustre earnings season.

Metal stocks lost 1.26% after India’s apex court allowed states to recover past tax dues on minerals - a move that could lead to higher expenses and weaker earnings in the sector, according to analysts.

Coal India shed 3.27%, while Tata Steel shed about 2%.

Two-wheeler maker and Nifty 50-member Hero MotoCorp fell 3.3% after missing June-quarter profit estimates.

Pharma ingredients maker Divi’s Laboratories lost 4.11% on the rising risk of a sooner-than-expected entry of generic versions of its top drug. Divi’s was the top Nifty 50 loser by percentage.

Indian markets will be closed on Thursday for a holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, Aug. 16.

