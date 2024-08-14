AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ends higher; PM Kishida to step down, US inflation on tap

Reuters Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 12:53pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as investors weighed news that Japan’s prime minister will step down later this year, while they positioned themselves ahead of U.S. inflation data.

The Nikkei finished up 0.6% at 36,442.43 to secure its third consecutive day of gains, while the broader Topix closed 1.1% higher at 2,581.90.

The Nikkei initially rallied more than 1% after local media reported Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will step down as ruling party leader in September, which he later confirmed in a televised press conference.

Analysts said although the prime minister’s decision to step down could add some uncertainty, the impact should be limited.

“His low approval ratings mean a significant negative reaction from equities may be avoided,” said Charu Chanana, global market strategist and head of FX strategy at Saxo.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps 2% on return from holiday; tech shares rally

The stock market had also tracked overnight gains in Wall Street after U.S. producer prices data buoyed bets for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September.

However, the gains narrowed as investors locked in profits and attention turned to the closely-watched U.S. consumer prices data due later on Wednesday.

While the inflation report could bolster confidence of a U.S. rate cut, retail sales and labour-related data scheduled for later in the week remain key, Chanana said.

“Markets still remain on edge about a potential U.S. recession and any signs of consumer strain could buoy the yen and bring another pullback in Japanese equities.”

Automakers came out as the top performing sector, up 2.8%, led by over 3% gains in Toyota Motor and Honda Motor.

Among individual shares, startup investor SoftBank Group rose 1.7% to give the Nikkei the biggest lift, followed by staffing agency Recruit Holdings, up 2.5%.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 1%, although fellow chip-related share Tokyo Electron slid 0.6%.

