ISLAMABAD: Members of National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights led by Haroon Sarab Diyal met Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid, a press release said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, BISP's commitment to serving marginalised segments of society, regardless of their religious affiliation, was reaffirmed in the meeting, the press release added.

